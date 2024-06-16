tomiNet (TOMI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $30.83 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. tomiNet has a total market cap of $30.83 million and $12.78 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get tomiNet alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 138,786,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,418,759 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 138,786,748.8304138 with 115,418,759.77431668 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.26319875 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $13,244,458.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.