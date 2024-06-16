Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $7.88

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $7.88 or 0.00011914 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $26.91 billion and approximately $322.29 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010182 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,150.92 or 0.99994967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012693 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00091185 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,641,136 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,592,068.217465 with 2,432,867,805.2721887 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.96333504 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 415 active market(s) with $619,658,036.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

