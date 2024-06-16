Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 631 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 303,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 39,752 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,667,000 after acquiring an additional 31,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.54. 8,863,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,195,411. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

