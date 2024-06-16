Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 958,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,277 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHF. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 546.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 52,247 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 1,983.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49,845 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,146,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 69.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 93,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MHF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

