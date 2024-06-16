Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 268,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 15,397 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSV traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $28.14. 468,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

