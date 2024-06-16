Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $13.86 Million Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,815 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund makes up approximately 1.9% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUV. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NUV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 499,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.