Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

MSD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. 47,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,521. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

