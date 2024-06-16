Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $57.97. 1,366,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,440. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

