Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,830. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

