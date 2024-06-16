Tortoise Investment Management LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,346,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $103.93. 2,234,458 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average is $104.09. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.