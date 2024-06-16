Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,025 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 332.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 194,389 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,293,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 80,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BBN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.18. 263,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

