Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,542,000 after buying an additional 658,440 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,068,000 after buying an additional 1,990,140 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 839,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,986,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,004,000 after buying an additional 161,191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $61.19. 186,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

