Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 13,570 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.32. 601,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

