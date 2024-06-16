Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,277,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,756,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 382,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,552,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,986. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.