Transcendent Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,874. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $56.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

