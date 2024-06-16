Transcendent Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 470 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,029,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.