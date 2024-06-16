Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.06. 698,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,158. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $75.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

