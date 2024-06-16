Transcendent Capital Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,505,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

