Transcendent Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.65. 3,800,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average is $149.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.