Transcendent Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,983 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Devon Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $45.56. 6,809,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,871. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75.
Devon Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
