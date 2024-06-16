Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes $261,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $92.21. 2,465,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,799. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $92.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

