Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,440. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

