Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Research Coverage Started at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

TRVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TRVI opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.87. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trevi Therapeutics

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $71,605.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $71,605.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,075.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $136,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,804.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,333 shares of company stock worth $232,454. 24.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Propel Bio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

