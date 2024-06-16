TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $36.29. 74,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.55. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,612,000 after buying an additional 86,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 317,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 37.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 77,221 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

