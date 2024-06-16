Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the May 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Trimax Price Performance

TMXN stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. Trimax has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get Trimax alerts:

About Trimax

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Trimax Corporation provides mobile apps and Web development solutions. It offers application development, Web application development, technology consulting, cloud services, and e-commerce or business intelligence and analytics. The company is also involved in production of olives and organic farming; provision of coffee; real estate development; and tourism activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.