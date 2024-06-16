Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,939,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,558,695,000 after acquiring an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Trimble by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after buying an additional 5,796,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trimble by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,080,000 after acquiring an additional 603,020 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,338,000 after acquiring an additional 188,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,358 shares of company stock worth $330,076 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

