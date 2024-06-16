Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

