Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
