Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LON BBOX opened at GBX 153.80 ($1.96) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,845.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 121.80 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 173 ($2.20). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,500.00%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Alastair Hughes acquired 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £50,601 ($64,435.25). Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

