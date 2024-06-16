Truist Financial Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $67.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

BXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

NYSE:BXP opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 86.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 906,069 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,800,000 after purchasing an additional 480,961 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

