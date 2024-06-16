Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires 794 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,692,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,252,715. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

