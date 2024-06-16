Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.65. 784,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.62. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

