Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tucker Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.2% of Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,179,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182,775. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

