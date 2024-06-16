Tucker Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,236. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

