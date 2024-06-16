Tucker Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 386.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $26.56 on Friday, reaching $844.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,598,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,551. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $838.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $703.17. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.08 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

