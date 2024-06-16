Tucker Asset Management LLC Invests $167,000 in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCAP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 149,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

