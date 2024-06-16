Tucker Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tucker Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.85. 5,029,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,510. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

