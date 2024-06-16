Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $586,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $586,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,726,239 shares of company stock worth $1,477,034,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

