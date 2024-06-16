Tucker Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tucker Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 324.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.6% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $462,119,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $878.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,545. The firm has a market cap of $834.88 billion, a PE ratio of 129.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $785.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $718.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $885.06.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

