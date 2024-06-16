Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 9.4 %

RARE stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,685 shares of company stock worth $518,923 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

