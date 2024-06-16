Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UGP. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

UGP stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.63. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

