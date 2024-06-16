Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UHT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. 77,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 249.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.38 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

