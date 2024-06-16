University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Acquires New Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 0.4% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,969. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $57.74. 3,014,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

