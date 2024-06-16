University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. ServiceNow makes up 0.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded up $18.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $728.58. 958,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,690. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $727.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $737.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.