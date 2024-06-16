Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

UEC opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.33 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.66.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,396,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 240,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.