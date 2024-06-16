Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Update

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 1.3 %

URBN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,574. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

