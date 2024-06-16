USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other USA Compression Partners news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at $335,770.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other USA Compression Partners news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at $335,770.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 11,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $268,647.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,530,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,964,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,127,731 shares of company stock valued at $153,764,903.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 914.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on USAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 799,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,098. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. Equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 512.20%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

