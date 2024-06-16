USDB Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. USDB has a total market cap of $420.66 million and approximately $53.46 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDB has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One USDB token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC on major exchanges.

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 421,536,487 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 421,420,082.6806556. The last known price of USDB is 0.99774686 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $62,948,001.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

