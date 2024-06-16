Utz Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.
Utz Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 27.5% annually over the last three years. Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
Utz Brands Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $20.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.
Insider Transactions at Utz Brands
In other news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Utz Brands news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at $534,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $1,284,225.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,315,693 shares in the company, valued at $45,040,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,927. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
