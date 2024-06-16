Utz Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Utz Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 27.5% annually over the last three years. Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

In other news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Utz Brands news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at $534,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $1,284,225.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,315,693 shares in the company, valued at $45,040,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,927. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

