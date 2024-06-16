V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.
V Technology Stock Performance
V Technology stock remained flat at $18.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. V Technology has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $18.18.
V Technology Company Profile
