Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

NYSE:VALE opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 109.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vale by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 217,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 165,141 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Vale by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 39,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

